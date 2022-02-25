Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $46.04. 1,361,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

