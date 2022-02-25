Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 1,362,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

