Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $25.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of several other reports. cut their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Skillz by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skillz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

