Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $3.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, lowered their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

SKLZ stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

