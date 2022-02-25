SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells $282,946.40 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SLG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.96%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

