SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells $282,946.40 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE SLG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
