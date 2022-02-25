Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

TSE:SGR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.47. 181,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,591. The firm has a market cap of C$732.80 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.57 and a twelve month high of C$15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGR.UN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

