Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.60

Shares of Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.35). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 16,586 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.60. The firm has a market cap of £63.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.
About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)
Featured Stories
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.