So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Stake Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,723 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of So-Young International worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in So-Young International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in So-Young International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $2.33 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

