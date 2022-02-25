Societe Generale Upgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Buy

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.