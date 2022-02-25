SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.43. 417,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,027. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.