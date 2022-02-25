SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Financial

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.