Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,203.60

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,203.60 ($16.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,080 ($14.69). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.89), with a volume of 24,491 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,201.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.99), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($27,687.61).

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

