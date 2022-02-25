Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 36,014 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)
