Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 36,014 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

