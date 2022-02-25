Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CLSA cut Sonic Healthcare from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.
OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $25.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $34.30.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
