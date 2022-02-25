Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA cut Sonic Healthcare from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $25.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.