Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

