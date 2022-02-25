Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
