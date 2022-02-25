South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

