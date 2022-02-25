Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.