Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 171,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 139,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$33.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.54.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

