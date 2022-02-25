Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $444.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

