SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $307,362.82 and approximately $7,381.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.72 or 0.06750276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.23 or 0.99802999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047626 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

