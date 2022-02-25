SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.27

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 7511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

