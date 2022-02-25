SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,202 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

