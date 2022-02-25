Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average of $228.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.55 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.