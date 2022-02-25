Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Down 0.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51.
About Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square Enix (SQNXF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.