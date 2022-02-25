Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,632 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

