Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 941 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of TechTarget worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TechTarget by 19.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

