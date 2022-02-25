Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.
Several research firms have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
