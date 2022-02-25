Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day moving average is $189.39. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

