Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 99,463 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after acquiring an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

