StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

GASS stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.29.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

