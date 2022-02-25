StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
GASS stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StealthGas (Get Rating)
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.