Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJ. CIBC dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$39.58. 17,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$38.58 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.81.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

