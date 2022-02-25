Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.730-$2.830 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.36 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.