Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.730-$2.830 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.36 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.