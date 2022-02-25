Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of SF stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,619,000 after buying an additional 743,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,428,000 after buying an additional 90,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 368,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,388,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,415,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

