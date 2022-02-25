Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kodiak Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 998% compared to the typical volume of 774 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $137.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

