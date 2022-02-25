StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.