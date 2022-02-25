StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

