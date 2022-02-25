StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.