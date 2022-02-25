StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.