StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $237.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 122,754 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

