StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
