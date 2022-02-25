StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

