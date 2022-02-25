StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.48. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.