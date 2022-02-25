StockNews.com Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.95.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.