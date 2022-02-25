StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBAN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $324.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.52. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,250. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

