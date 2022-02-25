StockNews.com Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.43.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day moving average of $195.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.