StockNews.com Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

BMI stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

