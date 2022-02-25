StockNews.com Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

