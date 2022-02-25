Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STRA stock traded up $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. 11,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

