Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.06% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

