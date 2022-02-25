Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,998. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.31 and a twelve month high of C$24.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.86.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

