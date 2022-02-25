Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,269. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $270,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

