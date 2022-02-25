SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

SunPower stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $38.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

